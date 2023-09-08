BNP leader Salahuddin fails to return to Bangladesh as travel pass expires 

According to the terms of the travel pass, former state minister and BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was supposed to return home from India within three months. The three-month term expired on 7 September, Thursday, but he could not return home due to not getting approval of the Indian government. Since the travel pass has expired, he cannot travel anywhere from now on. Salahuddin Ahmed is currently living in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

A travel pass serves as an alternative to a passport, typically issued by the respective country's high commission when someone loses their passport while abroad, allowing them to return home.

Normally, a person should be able to return home within 90 days using this pass. However, Salahuddin Ahmed's case is unique, given his political status, and the Meghalaya state government has sought guidance from the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs and External Affairs regarding his situation.