BNP standing committee member and former state minister Salahuddin Ahmed will not return home from India before the Eid-ul-Azha.

He is now staying in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya in India.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday night by phone, Salahuddin said he wants to return home after Eid, after undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital.

*More to follow...