The Sylhet District Truck, Pickup, Covered Van Owners-Workers Council on 9 to 10 November has called for a 48-hour freight transport strike in Sylhet protesting additional toll collection at Lamakazi, Sherpur, Fenchuganj and Sheola bridges and ‘illegal’ collection of tolls in the name of Gowainghat Upazila and Chhatak Municipality.

Abu Sarkar, president of the Sylhet divisional workers unity alliance and president of the district truck pickup covered van workers’ union, on Monday announced the strike at a protest rally of transport owners and workers at Humayun Rashid Chattar in Sylhet’s South Surma.