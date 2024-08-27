Dr. Yunus for SAARC’s revival for enhanced regional cooperation
Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus Tuesday called for the revival of the SAARC for enhanced regional cooperation in an effort to boost economic cooperation in the South Asian region.
“SAARC could be a model of relationships like the European Union. We must work together for mutual benefits,” he said when Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Syed Ahmed Maroof paid a courtesy call on him at the State Guest House Jamuna.
During the meeting, the Pakistan envoy underscored the necessity for reinvigorating the trade and economic relations and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
He expressed willingness and emphasised the importance for strengthening bilateral relations as well as cooperation at multilateral platforms.
Maroof conveyed that Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and its people were deeply perturbed by the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Bangladesh.
He said Pakistan stands ready to assist Bangladesh.
The Pakistan High Commissioner requested easing visa procedures for Pakistani citizens to Bangladesh and direct flights between the two countries.
He highlighted the necessity for increased engagement on the existing bilateral mechanism between the two countries.
Maroof also congratulated Bangladesh on its men’s cricket team’s maiden Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.