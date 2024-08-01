Teenager arrested in Abu Sayeed killing case released on bail
The court has granted bail to the teenager who was arrested in the case pertaining to the killing of Abu Sayeed, student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.
Judge Mustafa Kamal of the Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 issued the order in this regard at 12:25pm today, Thursday. Abdul Moqsed Bahalul , the lawyer of the teenager, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Lawyer Abdul Moqsed Bahalul told Prothom Alo, the hearing on the bail appeal was due to be held on 4 August, but an appeal was placed with the court this morning for an early hearing in the teenager's bail case. The court granted the appeal and after hearing of both sides, the court granted bail to the teenager. However, the case was not dismissed.
The teenager was represented in court by Abdul Moqsud as well as Rangpur judge court lawyers Zobaidul Islam Abu Taher Ali, Raihan Kabir, Rokonuzzaman Rokon and Palash Kanti Nag. The lawyers submitted all necessary documents to the court including the boy's birth certificate.
Additional public prosecutor of the Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal represented the state in the hearing. She refused to speak on the matter.
The teenager is a Class 11 (Science group) student of Rangpur Police Lines School and College. According to his birth certificate, he is 16 years 10 months old. The police had cited his age as 19.
Prothom Alo today, Thursday' published a front page story on "Quota movement in Rangpur: Teenager imprisoned for 12 days in Abu Sayeed murder case".
The boy’s father has a studio in the Park intersection area of the city. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Abu Sayeed was killed on 16 July. His son went out on 18 July at noon. He was trapped in clashes between the protesters and police at the Modern Mor area of the city.
He heard his son was shot in his leg by the police and so couldn’t flee. The police called him that night and informed him that his son was in police custody. Police said his son would be released the next day. However, instead of doing that the police imprisoned him.
According to Rangpur court sources, the teenager was shown arrested in the case filed over the killing of Abu Sayeed and was produced before the Tajhat Court in the city. The court sent him to jail.
There is video footage of the killing of Abu Sayeed which show he was shot from point blank range by the police. Abu Sayeed was seen standing alone in front of the police, widening his hands holding a stick when police opened fire towards him. He collapsed moments later.
Rangpur Medical College forensic department chief assistant professor Rajibul Islam conducted Abu Sayeed’s autopsy. He said Abu Sayeed’s abdomen and chest was riddled with pellets.
It is clear from the video footage that it was the police who killed Abu Sayeed. So why has a teenager been arrested for killing Abu Sayeed? How could the teenager be mentioned as 19-year-old? The police couldn’t provide any answer to these questions.
However, Tajhat police station sub-inspector Zillur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they didn’t have the scope to verify age during the arrest. They later found that the teenager was around 17-year-old.