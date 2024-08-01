Teenager arrested in Abu Sayeed killing case released on bail

The court has granted bail to the teenager who was arrested in the case pertaining to the killing of Abu Sayeed, student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Judge Mustafa Kamal of the Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 issued the order in this regard at 12:25pm today, Thursday. Abdul Moqsed Bahalul , the lawyer of the teenager, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Lawyer Abdul Moqsed Bahalul told Prothom Alo, the hearing on the bail appeal was due to be held on 4 August, but an appeal was placed with the court this morning for an early hearing in the teenager's bail case. The court granted the appeal and after hearing of both sides, the court granted bail to the teenager. However, the case was not dismissed.

The teenager was represented in court by Abdul Moqsud as well as Rangpur judge court lawyers Zobaidul Islam Abu Taher Ali, Raihan Kabir, Rokonuzzaman Rokon and Palash Kanti Nag. The lawyers submitted all necessary documents to the court including the boy's birth certificate.