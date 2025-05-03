Another tribunal in line for trial of mass killings

The interim government is forming another International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for trials over crime against humanity, including charges of committing mass killings. The law ministry will issue a circular regarding the formation of the new tribunal very soon.

The new tribunal will be housed in the building next to the existing tribunal. Renovation of the building is already in full swing at the old High Court premises.

The ICT is holding trials over crimes against humanity committed during the liberation war of 1971. At the same time, the trials over the crimes against humanity during the July uprising are also under proceedings of the tribunal.

Besides, the tribunal is also holding trials over the crimes committed during the last 15 and half years of Awami League regime, including enforced disappearances and targeted killings. However, trials over the crimes committed during the July uprising are getting the most importance at the tribunal now. The decision to form ICT-2 came as part of the government initiative to expedite the trial proceedings over the July massacre.

The government has the authority to form several tribunals as per the International Criminal Law. Each tribunal is led by a chairman. Apart from that, each tribunal must have two to maximum four members. As such, there will be a minimum of three justices, including the chairman in Tribunal-2.