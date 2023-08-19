Dhaka roads now resemble ‘rural roads’

Hundreds of trucks use this road every day to carry goods to Chawk Bazar and Badamtali wholesale markets. The traders of the wholesale cloth market of Islampur, next to Chawk Bazar are also quite dependent on this road. And residents of a part of Old Dhaka also use this road to go to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital (Mitford Hospital).

After the heavy rains over the last few days, it has also become risky for rickshaws and motorcycles to use this road under the Babubazar bridge. Local resident and Kotwali thana Awami League publicity and publications secretary Jahangir Sikder, speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, said one’s clothes are ruined with mud if one walks down this road.

The Gandaria new road is four and a half kilometers from the Babubazar bridge. This road, almost one and a half kilometers in length, is also riddled with holes. The holes are so large in some places, these become small ponds during the rains. Passengers and drivers are at extreme risk using this road.

Ibrahim Ahmed, a trader of Gandaria, told Prothom Alo, the road is in a mess. Rickshaws often fall into the holes and tip over.

It is not only this road that is in such a pitiful state. Most of the lanes and alleys of Dhaka South City Corporation face the same predicament. Sources of the city corporation say that after the present mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took over responsibility, expenditure on road repairs and development has totaled Tk 2.43 billion (Tk 243 crore) in a span of three years. In the 2020-21 fiscal, Tk 244.7 million (Tk 24 crore 47 lakh) was spent on maintenance and development. In 2021-22 the expenditure was over Tk 1.11 billion (Tk 111 crore 12 lakh). And in 2022-23 Dhaka south city had allocated around Tk 1.07 (Tk 107 crore 50 lakh) for road repairs. Allocations for the present fiscal’s road development is Tk 2.63 billion (Tk 263 crore).

This correspondent of Prothom Alo from Monday to Wednesday went around almost 48km of road in 20 areas of Dhaka south city by motorcycle. The pitch has crumbled away along almost 35km of road, dotted with large holes. And the rain over the past few days has made life even more difficult for the people who use these roads.

Dhaka south city engineers say that the road from the Kakrail jame-masjid (mosque) till Intercontinental Hotel at Shahbagh (Hare Road) is smooth. Compared to that, 50 per cent of the south city roads need repairs. There are 1,656 km of roads under south city jurisdiction.