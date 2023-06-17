BNP leader Khandker Mosharraf Hossain hospitalised

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s standing committee member Khandker Mosharraf Hossain has been hospitalised.

He is undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital at the moment.

BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter through a press release on Saturday.

Shayrul Kabir Khan said Khandker Mosharraf Hossain suddenly fell ill on Friday. Later, he was taken to Evercare Hospital.

The physicians admitted him at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital and have kept him under close observation, he added.

Mosharraf Hossain’s son Maruf Khandker is with him at the hospital.