Nothing can be achieved through arson violence: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said nothing can be achieved through arson violence, expressing her hope that the BNP-Jamaat alliance will come back to their sense to put an end to the “anarchy”.

"Nothing can be achieved through burning people to death. This is wrong. Something can be gained by the power of general people. Working for the people's welfare and staying beside them are other requirements to achieve something," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters of the armed forces and their heirs at the Army Multipurpose Complex at the Dhaka Cantonment marking the Armed Forces Day this morning.

She also presented peacetime awards to the selected members of the armed forces for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields during 2022-23.

The prime minister said the path of arson violence is to be shunned to achieve something, wishing that the BNP-Jamaat clique will come back to their sense to stop the arson violence to relieve the countrymen from suffering.