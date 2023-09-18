24 eminent citizens express concern over inflation

Twenty four eminent citizens of the country have expressed concern over inflation and hike in the prices of daily commodities, including eggs and potatoes.

They said the food prices have become unbearable. They also expected an effective measure from the government in this regard, said a press release on Monday.

“We note with deep concern that the overall inflation, including food prices, has become unbearable over the last one year. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), it increased by 12.54 per cent in August. The overall inflation was 9.9 per cent that month. The lower and middle class people are struggling to survive in this situation. Lack of protein in diet due rise in the prices of egg and meat may lead to nutritional complications in long run,” it said.