The government has allowed four agencies to immediately import 40 million eggs to rein in prices, the commerce ministry officials have said.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, commerce ministry Tipu Munshi said each agency will import 10 million eggs.

He said, "Our target is to bring down prices of eggs. As a result, we have given permission to import eggs. We will continue this until prices of eggs come down."

*More to follow...