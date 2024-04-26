Prothom Alo wins at the Global Media Awards for the fourth consecutive time

Securing first place in this category was Poland's lead news media Wyborcza and third place, Peru's El Comercio. The Honourable mention went to Sweden's Expressen and Norway's VG.

Last September for the second time prothomalo.com organised the fair 'Online TV Mela 2023'. A total of 12 television brands displayed and sold their products through this week-long virtual fair. Visitors could look up the various TV brands, prices, offers, reviews and more, sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Prothom Alo's 'Online TV Mela' won third place in the category 'Best commerce product or service'. Clinching first place in this category was Brazil's Exame and second place, Norway's VG. Honourable mention went to South Africa's Media24 and Ireland's Mediahuis.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, speaking about receiving this award, said, "From the very beginning Prothom Alo has taken up various innovative initiatives to keep connected with the readers. At this juncture of global transformation of the media, a versatility has been added to these initiatives. We receive positive response from the readers for these initiatives. Such an award gives us encouragement."

On 23 and 24 July the 'GPH Steel-Prothom Alo University Admission Fest 2023' was organised, presenting students and their guardians with all sorts of university admission related information. This two-day festival took place at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in Agargaon of the capital. This event provides information for under-grad and post-grad studies as well as information in higher studies overseas. A total of 45 institutions took part in the event, including 34 universities, British Council, EMK Centre and more.