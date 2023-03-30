Stop intimidating media, release journalist Samsuzzaman: TIB

Terming this as disgraceful and highly disturbing, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman criticized the law enforcement agencies for unlawfully abducting the journalist and failing to produce him before the court within the stipulated time frame.

Iftekharuzzaman also pointed out that grievances for alleged mistakes or discrepancies in media reporting can be redressed under the Press Council Act.

“When the Press Council Act is disregarded to first abduct a journalist and then shown arrested on non-bailable charges under the Digital Security Act, it clearly represents an agenda to intimidate and suppress the media or anyone exercising the right to dissent and freedom of opinion”, he said.

As per media reports, the case against Samsuzzaman was filed under sections 25(2), 31, and 35 of the Digital Security Act, of which section 31 is a non-bailable offence.