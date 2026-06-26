Prothom Alo wins two international awards

Prothom Alo has won two awards in two categories at the South Asian Digital Media Awards. The awards were presented on Thursday, the second day of the two-day Digital Media India 2026 conference in New Delhi. Leading digital media organisations from across South Asia took part in the event. Organised by WAN-IFRA South Asia, the conference saw Prothom Alo receive one gold and one silver award.

WAN-IFRA is the world's leading organisation for news publishers and media entrepreneurs, representing more than 3,000 news publishing companies and entrepreneurs across over 120 countries. On 30 April, it announced the winners of 36 awards across 12 categories, selected from more than 100 news organisations in South Asia. The awards were formally presented to representatives of the winning organisations on Thursday.

The awards were presented by WAN-IFRA Chief Executive Officer Stig Ørskov, Chief Operating Officer Thomas Jacob, Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew, and WAN-IFRA South Asia Managing Director Magdoom Mohamed.