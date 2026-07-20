July uprising: 2 years on, painful lives of the wounded linger

Shafiqul Islam, 43, cannot recall how long he lay bleeding on the street after being shot in the leg. By then, the evening light was fading into dusk. The gunfire and commotion had largely subsided, giving way to a strange stillness in the wake of a war-like situation. It was then that an auto-rickshaw driver pulled Shafiqul up and rushed him to the hospital.

The date was 16 July 2024. On that day, Abu Sayed was martyred by police fire during a protest in Rangpur, while Shafiqul ended up in a hospital bed after being shot in Gazipur. His home is in Dhap village under Sariakandi Upazila in Bogura.

Shafiqul, who lost a leg in the July mass uprising, is now dependent on government allowances. Yet, only two years ago, he earned a decent living driving a pickup truck. He was officially registered on the government list three months before his leg had to be amputated. Consequently, his name was not included under the ‘critically injured’ category, causing him to receive Tk 5,000 less in monthly allowances.

Like Shafiqul, many of those injured in July are now reliant on government allowances, living their lives in hardship. Prothom Alo recently spoke with five such individuals, including Shafiqul, who suffered injuries during the July mass uprising.