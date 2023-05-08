Sheikh Hasina’s 2007 return ensured restoration of democracy: Hasan 

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said a democratic Bangladesh would have been a far cry if Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina did not return home on 7 May, 2007 braving all obstacles of the then regime.

“She had returned as the president of Bangladesh Awami League on 17 May in 1981. And 7 May is the second homecoming day of her. In fact, the day is the homecoming day of democracy,” he said.

The minister said this while addressing a reception accorded to Alvin Dilip Bagchi, author of the book ‘Banglar Sthapati’ (Founder of Bengal) organised by Bangladesh Christian Jubo Kallyan Samity (BCJKS) at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club here.