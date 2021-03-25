‘Give me strength’: Rohingyas from Myanmar recount double fire tragedies

Rohingya teacher Mohammad Harun was at his Islamic school in a Bangladeshi refugee camp when fire began creeping through the settlement, soon to turn into a massive blaze destroying thousands of shanty homes.

With the flames still far away, he saw his elderly father, 77-year-old Bashir Ahmed, rushing by to try to rescue his mother, Katiza Khatun, 62, and take her to safety.

But the fire spread too quickly, throwing up plumes of choking black smoke. Harun, 27, never saw his parents alive again. Their bodies were found outside their home.