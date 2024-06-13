Sending Rohingyas to a third country not a solution: US official Mackenzie

Nearly 12,000 to 13,000 Rohingyas from Bangladesh and different other countries of Southeast Asia have been rehabilitated in the US so far. Though they have been rehabilitated in the US on humanitarian grounds, sending the Rohingyas to a third country is not a long term solution.

US embassy Dhaka’s regional refugee coordinator Mackenzie Rowe said this at a press conference in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

The US embassy in Dhaka organised the press conference marking World Refugee Day on 20 June.