Bangladesh produces 86 per cent of the world's hilsas

Bangladesh now produces 86 per cent of the world’s total hilsa.

Four years ago, the country produced 65 per cent of the total production. During this period, production of the fish has consistently increased here while production decreased in neighbouring India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

This was revealed in a recent study by international fisheries organisation, WorldFish.

Bangladesh is followed by India and Myanmar in this regard. Five years ago, India produced 25 per cent of the world’s total hilsa which dropped to about 10 per cent this year. Myanmar’s contribution is about 3 per cent. The remaining hilsas were produced in Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Pakistan.