Bangladesh’s Sohanur Rahman in Young Activists Summit 2024 Laureates lineup

Shanley McLaren, 25, France, Online gender-based violence: At a time when more and more intimate content or pornographic deepfakes are posted without the consent of those who are in those pictures, Shanley launched Stop Fisha to protect victims of cybersexism.

Stop Fisha has now become a “trusted flagger”, enabling the organization to report non-consensual content to social media platforms more easily, so that the content is taken down and the accounts shut down faster. Stop Fisha also offers psychological support and legal advice to victims, in collaboration with like-minded organizations based in other countries.

The organization has also allowed new laws to be passed in France, to prevent online gender-based online violence, sextortion, deepfake pornography, and more.

Alvaro Quiroz, 25, Mexico, Helping the homeless: Alvaro found himself on the streets during his teenage years, when he fled his hometown to escape from an environment that rejected his sexuality. Just as he was about to commit suicide, a woman heard his cries and took him to a shelter where he was able to start a new life and study art.

At the age of 21, Alvaro created Brigada12 to help homeless people. His non-profit organizes art sales to fund its activities, and has engaged thousands of people to deliver millions of meals, and toys.

Brigada12 also provides training and psychological support, thus enabling the homeless to find jobs and live in dignity. In addition, the organization offers targeted help specifically for children and young parents.

Cynthia Houniuhi, 29, Solomon Islands, Climate change & human rights: Cynthia is President of Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC).

While studying at the University of the South Pacific, Cynthia and 26 of her classmates called on the governments of Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga and Solomon Islands to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an advisory opinion on the obligations of states regarding climate change, including from a human rights perspective.

This request achieved a historic unanimous agreement from the UN General Assembly, the first advisory opinion request of its kind to be passed. Her organization is now made up of 100 members, and its outreach goes far beyond the Pacific, as many Small Island Developing States around the world are threatened by rising sea levels due to global warming.