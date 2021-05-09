Eid gift to brighten the darks days

Rafiqul Islam is a day labourer and has no work during the coronavirus pandemic. He has accompanied his son to the Gurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala run by the Prothom Alo Trust. The students of this school will be given special Eid gift packs. His son is thrilled to get the gift. It's Eid joy in advance!

These Eid gifts were distributed on Saturday at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust, supported by Summit Group, at the Gurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala grounds in Niamatpur upazila of Naogaon. The event took off at 11:00pm and was attended by the Niamatpur UNO Joya Maria Pereira, the Pathshala headmaster Nur Alam, assistant headmaster Rajit Das, teachers and parents.

The UNO lauded this initiative by Prothom Alo, saying this showed that Prothom Alo was more than just a newspaper. They stood by people in times of distress. She advised the teachers to abide by the health and hygiene rules during the prevalence of coronavirus and called upon the parents to be conscious about this too.