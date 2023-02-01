Prothom Alo grabs five awards at South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022

The Daily Prothom Alo, largest media in Bangladesh, has bagged five awards – a gold, two silvers and two bronze – at the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced the winners of the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022, the sixth edition of digital media awards for South Asia, on Tuesday.

These prestigious awards recognise the outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region. An eminent panel of international judges evaluated the entries.