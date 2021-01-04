From a supplier at New Market to entrepreneur extraordinaire

Equipment is needed to make wooden furniture. Does all the equipment come from abroad? Wood furniture factories have been set up in all the districts and upazilas of Bangladesh. The good news is that all the required equipment is being made in Bangladesh. At one time all this had to be imported.

Everest Wood Working Machine is now well well-known for supplying equipment to medium and large furniture manufacturers across the country. The company sells equipment worth more than Tk 150 million (Tk 15 crore) a year. These devices cost from Tk 35,000 to Tk 200,000.

Md. Yusuf and Rasheda Akhter have built up this business for furniture manufacturing equipment over the last 15 years. They now have hundreds of workers in four factories, making machines and machine parts. These machines are distributed all over the country for the manufacture of intricately carved doors and furniture. These factories are located mainly at Shahzadpur and Badda in the capital.