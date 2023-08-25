Rahima Khatun, ‘Doctor Apa’ to the poor

Three decades back, mothers-in-law would often chase her out of their homes. They wouldn’t let her talk to the young women in their houses.

She used to talk to them secretly without anyone knowing. She used to discuss issues like family planning, women’s reproductive health as well as maternal and child health care.

Times have changed now. Women are now more aware. At the sight of her, many come forward and talk to her on their own. In fact they ask her for all sorts of advice now.

Children or even grandchildren of those she used to give advice to three decades back are now coming to her for advice. Apart from health, she also provides advice on social issues like child marriage.

She even works for hours, beyond the fixed work hours of her government job. Expectant mothers often come to her house seeking help. She then has to rush to the health complex with them.