Bangladeshi women take the lead in agriculture

Participation of women in agriculture is rising most rapidly in Bangladesh among all the agriculture-based countries of the world. More women than the global average rate are now involved in country’s agriculture sector.

But they are still facing disparity, starting from mobile phone services, internet technology to land ownership. Yet they are making a huge contribution in agriculture by utilising the limited opportunities despite this.

This was revealed in a report of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) titled ‘Status of Women in Agriculture System-2023’ on the role of women in international agricultural system. The report was published last month.

It has been stated in the report that the role of women in Bangladesh’s agriculture was 36.2 per cent back in 2005. After experiencing an increase of 9.1 per cent it rose to 45.3 per cent in 2019. This is highest growth rate of women’s participation in agriculture around the world.

Next in line is Nepal. During the same period, participation of women saw an increase of 8.4 per cent in that country. And there has been an increase of 8.1 per cent in El Salvador, the country from central America that occupies the third position on the list.