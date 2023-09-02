Saltwater prawns successfully produced in freshwater

Saltwater of the coastline is the home of bagda chingri or tiger prawns. Farmers channel saltwater into hectares of land to farm these prawns there. Tiger prawns and saltwater are seemingly interconnected.

At least that’s what people have believed for ages. That link however seems to have been severed a bit this time. A local farmer has farmed tiger prawns in freshwater instead of using saltwater.

This farmer named Md Tabibur Rahman Joardar (46), who became successful in farming tiger prawns in freshwater lives in Hasanpur village under Dumuria upazila of Khulna. He has achieved such success through his own interest, effort, experience and relentless hard work.

Not just the tiger prawn, he has also farmed different fish in the same pond at the same time. Farming of Golda Chingri or lobster is going on as well. In fact, he has grown paddy on the same field after fish and prawn by clearing out the water.

According to fisheries officials, this farming method requires the prawn fries to be stored in controlled water having a salinity of 5-7 PPT (parts per thousand) for 15-20 days right at the beginning. Later they are released into the freshwater pond.

Prawns farmed in freshwater tastes the same as that of saline water and cannot be told apart in any possible way. Plus, the growth rate of the prawn farmed in saline and freshwater is also nearly the same.