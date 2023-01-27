From delivery boy to successful freelancer

Alamgir Islam used to work in a private company in Dhaka. His job title was ‘delivery boy’. In the day, he would deliver products at different corners of the city. At night, he would try to learn IT work on computers. Gradually, he became skilled in graphic designing. He then started working as a freelancer and found success. Alamgir, who is from Manikganj, has now become an entrepreneur and is successfully running his own IT company Discover IT Institute.

Alamgir had a difficult start to life, he said during a chat on 31 December at his institute at Singair upazila in Manikganj. At an early age, he saw his parents getting divorced. He grew up at his maternal grandparents home in Singair.