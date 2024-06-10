Bangladesh globally second in freshwater fish production

There’s a good news for the fish-loving population of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has moved up from third to second position globally in freshwater fish production. China, which was in the second position last time, has slipped to the third rank. India is on top of all in this list.

This information came up in the report ‘The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2024’ on global fishery resources, published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations Saturday. The report is based on information from 2022. This report is published every two years.

Basically, the production of fish from rivers, beels, haors and open water has been taken into account in that report. However, when counted the farming done in ponds and other water bodies Bangladesh slid two notches from third to the fifth position this time.

Bangladesh had ranked third in FAO report of 2022. Earlier than that, Bangladesh was in fifth position for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020.

When asked, for what specific reasons Bangladesh moved ahead in freshwater fish farming Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) director general Md Zulfikar Ali told Prothom Alo, “Bangladesh is protecting its open waters.”