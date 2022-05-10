Government resolute to ‘control’ digital medium

Let’s take for instance the high price hike of daily essentials. Being angry, you sent a message to your friend on messenger. Or being disappointed you shared a meme, which contains photo of someone involved with the government, on social media with your thoughts on it. A writer writes a screenplay based on these grievances of people and the artwork is aired on any video streaming site, OTT.

You, your friend, screenplay writer and OTT platform – everyone could be in danger. Because, alongside the already existing Digital Security Act (DSA), three more acts, regulation and policy are going to be passed. You can be sued either under this or that act or regulation.

Such provisions have been included in the drafts of these acts and regulations that the organisations that run the internet-based communication media will be compelled to publish your personal chat with your friends. Under the laws and regulations, the organisations would be compelled to help identify you if any of your friend from abroad sends you message that would be deemed as forbidden under the laws and regulation.