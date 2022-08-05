Industry, agriculture to get priority to power rationing: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

He said that Ukraine crisis has disrupted the world's energy supply chain. Government has come up with electricity rationing to deal with this situation. The initiative has been taken for uninterrupted electricity supply in industry and agro sector, said a press release.

Attending as the special guest, principal secretary to the prime minister Ahmad Kaikaus informed that the government has special care for the industry and service sector.

Despite prioritising industry and service sector, some factories are facing load shedding as they are located in residential areas.

However, Kaikaus urged the factory owners to inform concerned authorities while load shedding disrupts the production.