Bangladesh has no military ambitions

In replying to these queries, Shahriar Alam said the philosophy of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina is to bring happiness for all. There is still 18 per cent of poverty. When the prime ministers or presidents of other countries of the region meet, a discussion is carried out on how to improve people's lives. This is the regional purpose.

Saying the country is implenenting its foreign policy carefully, Shahriar Alam said, "We accept the good advice from the civil society. That is not a problem."

Talking about IOC conference, he said, "The fastest growing economic regions in the world are the Indian Ocean countries or Asia. Discussions are going on and will be held over the stability of the region, economic cooperation, communication and how we can help one another during the unexpected natural disasters."