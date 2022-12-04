We want peace, not war: PM Hasina

She said her government is implementing the Forces Goal-2030 formulated in line with the Defence Policy-1974 by the Father of the Nation to build a time-befitting technology knowledge based military force.

To make the defence system more strengthened, she said her government has established three infantry divisions, three brigades and 58 small and large units across the country and set up Sheikh Russel Cantonment at Jazira while works are on to build cantonments in Mitamine, Rajbari and Trishal.

The prime minister reiterated that her government is pursuing establishment of peace across the globe, saying, “We want peace, not war. The Father of the Nation formulated the policy “Friendship to all, malice to none” and we’re following it appropriately.”

She asked the new army officer cadets to serve the country and uphold the spirit of the War of Liberation being imbued with patriotism.

Referring to Bangabandhu’s speech at the concluding ceremony of first batch’s training at the BMA on 11 January, 1975, Sheikh Hasina called upon the young military officers to develop them as professionally competent, morally motivated and patriotic.

She extended her best wishes and greetings to all the new officers and said by taking oath today they (fresh cadets) are entrusted with serving the country and its people.