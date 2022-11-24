Bangladesh’s economy still safe enough despite global recession: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the country’s economy still remains vibrant and safe enough despite the entire world is going through an economic recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions.

The prime minister said her government is very much alert and active to overcome the global recession.