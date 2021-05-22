Bangladesh now seeks vaccines from the UK

Bangladesh has sought the Covid-19 vaccines from the UK after a crisis of vaccines appears in the country said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen to the UK’s ITV during an interview.

India has stopped the export of Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccines because of spike in Covid-19 infections. As a result, Bangladesh is not getting the vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India for now.

Amid this circumstance, the foreign minister talked to the ITV. Describing the country’s vaccine situation as a "crisis", he said, "We are desperate (to get the vaccine)."