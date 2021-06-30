Bangladesh to host ‘International Peace Conference’ in Nov: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that Bangladesh is set to host a two-day “International Peace Conference” from 4 November, as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The government has already given its nod to hold the “International Peace Conference" in Bangladesh,” she said while replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker Md Mozaffar Hossain of Jamalpur-5 constituency.

The prime minister added that the Foreign Ministry has been preparing to arrange the two-day event on 4 and 5 November.