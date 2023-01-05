PM Hasina urges expatriates to send remittances thru banks, invest in Bangladesh

Urging the expatriate leaders to make investments in Bangladesh, the prime minister said: "We have taken joint measures for attracting investments in Bangladesh. We're currently establishing 100 economic zones across the country. Those who have interest can invest in the economic zones. It will be better to invest with a partner. The more you invest, the more the country will benefit."

Expressing satisfaction over the incoming investments, she said the inflow of foreign investment in the country is good as foreign countries are showing their keenness to this end.

Referring to the suffering of the people across the globe due to global economic recession because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the prime minister said her government has taken every possible measure so that the countrymen won't have to suffer at least for food.