Army has now public trust as it stands by the people: PM Hasina

“Our army now stands beside the people and has gained public trust and confidence,” she said.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing a darbar at Army Central Auditorium in Dhaka cantonment.

Earlier, the premier opened the newly constructed Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) Bhaban and Sena Prangan (Army Central Auditorium) Bhaban in Dhaka Cantonment.