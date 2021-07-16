Foreign minister discusses Rohingya issues, vaccine co-op with India, China

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday held separate bilateral meetings with his Indian and Chinese counterparts, on the sidelines of a connectivity conference in Uzbekistan, highlighting necessity of early repatriation of Rohingya as well as Covid vaccine cooperation, reports BSS.

The foreign minister is leading a delegation comprised of Bangladesh ambassador to Uzbekistan and senior officials from Dhaka to the International Conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity: Challenges and opportunities” being held in Uzbek’s capital Tashkent.