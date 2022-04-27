Govt makes BRTC and railway profitable organisations: PM Hasina

She joined the function virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

Mentioning that the Awami League government’s job is to serve the country’s people, she said the main focus of the government’s entities should be to serve the people rather than making profit.

“The big issue is how much the government organisation has been able to provide services to the people. How much service did the people get? And how much the life standard of people becomes easy...,” she said regarding the profit-loss of the state-owned BRTC and Bangladesh Railway.

Sheikh Hasina further said the government has made Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and Bangladesh Railway (BR) profitable organisations.

“BR, which was suggested to shut down terming as non-profitable and the BNP government did it so, could be made profitable and the Awami League government has shown it by making BR a profitable organisation,” she said.

She added that BR today has established itself as a profitable organisation and it would be profitable further when more employees could be recruited alongside expansion of rail track and induction of the new track which is being installed currently.