Govt officials vow to uphold Bangabandhu’s dignity

Government officials on Saturday vowed to uphold the dignity of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as they will not allow anyone to defame the architect of independent Bangladesh, reports BSS.

With the slogan ‘Jatir Pitar Samman, Rakhbo Mora Amlan’ (We will uphold the dignity of the Father of the Nation), officials of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre services staged countrywide protest rallies against the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia.

Officials of non-cadre services also joined the programme.

Under the banner of ‘Government Officers Forum’, a rally was held centrally at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.

“We are taking pledge that we will not allow anyone to dishonor the

Father of the Nation in our life,” prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said while presiding over the rally.

He said officials of 29 cadre services became united today to uphold

the dignity of the Father of the Nation.

“We are determined to keep intact the dignity of Bangabandhu. We

will always remain united to resist any evil attempts against the

country’s development and progress as like as we did today,” he said.