Govt officials vow to uphold Bangabandhu’s dignity

Government officials on Saturday vowed to uphold the dignity of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as they will not allow anyone to defame the architect of independent Bangladesh, reports BSS.
With the slogan ‘Jatir Pitar Samman, Rakhbo Mora Amlan’ (We will uphold the dignity of the Father of the Nation), officials of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre services staged countrywide protest rallies against the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu in Kushtia.
Officials of non-cadre services also joined the programme.
Under the banner of ‘Government Officers Forum’, a rally was held centrally at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at
Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.
“We are taking pledge that we will not allow anyone to dishonor the
Father of the Nation in our life,” prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said while presiding over the rally.
He said officials of 29 cadre services became united today to uphold
the dignity of the Father of the Nation.
“We are determined to keep intact the dignity of Bangabandhu. We
will always remain united to resist any evil attempts against the
country’s development and progress as like as we did today,” he said.
Local Government Division (LGD) senior secretary and Bangladesh
Administrative Service Association president Helal Uddin Ahmed said
the anti-liberation forces are still hatching conspiracy against the
country even during the period of 50th anniversary of the country’s
independence.
He said great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is constitutionally Father of the Nation.
“All of our emotions and feelings remain attached with the name of Bangabandhu. Bangabandhu is the symbol of our national unity,” he said.
Helal Uddin said the country is marching ahead in an indomitable pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but the anti-liberation forces could not accept the country’s development.
Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed said any sorts of attack against the country and the state will be dealt with an iron hand as per the laws.
“We become speechless to condemn the heinous act of carrying out
attack on the sepulture of Bangabandhu in the dark night,” he said.
The IGP added: “We are witnessing that when the country is going ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, evil attempts are being carried out repeatedly to push the country backward.”
He said the attack on Bangabandhu sculpture is tantamount to an attack on the country’s constitution and attack on the state.
Representatives of 29 BCS cadre services joined the rally.
Food secretary Nazmanara Khanum, Bangladesh Foreign Service
Association president and additional foreign secretary Syed Masud Mahmud Khandker, law and justice division joint secretary Bikash Kumar
Saha, BCS Health Cadre Association president AM Selim Reza, secondary and higher education directorate director general Syed Md Golam Faruque, BCS Information Association president and films and publications department director general SM Golam Kibria, representatives of BCS Agriculture Cadre Association, BCS Telecom Association, BCS Roads and Highways Engineers Association, BCS Customs and VAT Association, BCS Taxation Association, BCS Audit and Accounts Association and other associations addressed the rally.
Besides, prime minister’s speech writer and BCS (Information) Betar
Officers Welfare Association president Md Nazrul Islam also spoke on
the occasion while additional LGRD and cooperatives secretary Mezbah
Uddin moderated the rally.