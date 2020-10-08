Govt preparing district hospitals with ICU to fight second wave of COVID-19: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government is taking all-out preparations to keep the district hospitals ready with ICU and necessary oxygen to effectively encounter the possible second wave of the COVID-19 in the coming winter.

“The outbreak of coronavirus started last winter. It may come again in the next winter. We have been making arrangements for all the medicare services such as installing ICU (intensive care unit) and oxygen in every district hospital,” she said while virtually opening the Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram Highway in Kishoreganj.

The prime minister simultaneously said her government has instantly given appointment to 2,000 physicians, 3,000 nurses and technicians soon after the outbreak of the novel virus to ensure prompt healthcare services to COVID-19 patients.

While exchanging views following the inauguration of the 29.73-km road from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital through a video conference, she said, “We give it as a ‘gift’ on behalf of the honourable president in the Mujib Borsho.”