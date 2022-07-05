Govt working to protect people’s voting rights: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday described the recently held Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) election as an example of fair polls and said her government has been working to keep up voting rights of the people.

“People exercised their voting rights in the Cumilla City Corporation election spontaneously amid festivity. They had been able to vote for the candidates of their choice. I think it is an example (of fair polls) in election history. We’ve been taking all required measures so that the masses can enjoy their voting rights,” she added.