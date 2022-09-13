ECNEC approves 6 projects worth Tk 87b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved six projects worth more than Tk 87 billion (8,739.68 crore) including a Tk 71-billion (7,188.66-crore) project to ensure speedy, safe and cost effective road communication system between Sylhet and Chattogram region.

The approval came from the 4th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY23) with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were connected to it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said the meeting approved a total of six projects involving an overall estimated cost of more than Tk 87 billion (8,739.68 crore).