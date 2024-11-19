Election to be given soon after carrying out some urgent reforms: Law adviser
Law adviser to the interim government Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said that the election will be held as soon as possible after carrying out some urgent reforms.
He made this remarks during a media conference titled “100 days of the interim government: Law ministry’s accountability” at the secretariat.
Asif Nazrul provided a detailed account of the ministry’s activities during the first 100 days.
The interim government assumed office on 8 August, following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, due to the student-led uprising.
A journalist asked the adviser, "We keep hearing one question regarding the interim government: How long will they remain in power, and when will the election be held?"
In response, law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “This is not a matter of the law ministry. But let me tell you one thing - we will hold an election as soon as possible after carrying out some most essential reforms. We just want this - there would not be any staged elections like before. At the same time, we also do not want anyone getting the opportunity of staging a fake election again after coming to power. We don’t have any ambition except this.”
Asif Nazrul also remarked that those who are involved with the interim government want to go back to their respective professions as soon as possible.