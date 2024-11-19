Election to be given soon after carrying out some urgent reforms: Law adviser

In response, law adviser Asif Nazrul said, “This is not a matter of the law ministry. But let me tell you one thing - we will hold an election as soon as possible after carrying out some most essential reforms. We just want this - there would not be any staged elections like before. At the same time, we also do not want anyone getting the opportunity of staging a fake election again after coming to power. We don’t have any ambition except this.”

Asif Nazrul also remarked that those who are involved with the interim government want to go back to their respective professions as soon as possible.