Govt working to build developed nation mainstreaming women: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government will take Bangladesh towards the status of developed nation taking the women with it.

“In 2026, Bangladesh will complete the final graduation of developing nation, we will advance further, we are planning all our development programmes keeping that in our mind, we will advance more taking women with us,” she said.

The prime minister said this while a delegation of council of patrons of the Asian University of Women (AUW) called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban (parliament) office in the capital city.