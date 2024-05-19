Don’t ruin country, yourself saving a little money of waste management: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday asked all concerned to build a waste management system while constructing industries for environment-friendly industrialisation to save the country and its people from the adverse impact of climate change.
“We have to construct industries. But all have to build an industrial waste management system. I request you all that don’t ruin the country and yourself to save a little money for chemicals (to be used in the waste management system),” she said.
The prime minister made the appeal while opening the seven-day 11th National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Agargaon here this morning.
She said they want industrialisation to be environment friendly and for that, the country’s industrialisation must have to be planned and worthy for health.
“Wherever you build industry, you have to keep in mind that the waste of your industries doesn’t go to the rivers and water. Keep a special eye to ensure that the waste doesn’t pollute the water and the soil,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina called upon all to pay attention so that the country doesn’t incur losses by adverse impact of climate change due to any negligence.
Apart from this, she asked the industrialists to ensure proper work environment and safety for workers alongside upgrading their livelihoods aimed at increasing industrial production.
The prime minister said they want mechanisation of the industries with world class machines.
But, she asked all to be cautious that mechanisation of industries doesn’t decrease the number of labourers.
The prime minister asked all concerned to build labour intensive industries as they want to employ more workers.
She said Bangladesh is marching ahead so it requires more entrepreneurs.
“I call upon the youths not to run after the jobs (only). ---prepare yourselves as entrepreneurs and give jobs to others,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to make more opportunities for the womenfolk to make them entrepreneurs in large numbers.
She said the men can take initiatives bringing their wives and sisters in the SME business by enjoying opportunities of SME facilities that include taking loans at four per cent interest rate.
The prime minister expressed her satisfaction as 60 per cent of the SME entrepreneurs are women.
She said it has been possible as additional facilities are now being given to the women entrepreneurs.
The prime minister stressed the need for mechanisation of agriculture to increase food production for ensuring food security.
She also asked all concerned to produce small and medium machines for agriculture as it has local and foreign demand.
The prime minister instructed all to build locality-based agro-processed industries across the country keeping in mind which food grains are largely produced where.
She called for increasing production of exportable products alongside creating local markets for produced products.
She also instructed Bangladesh missions abroad to find out the most demandable products of the respective countries as Bangladesh can export those products there.
The prime minister said she has already asked Bangladesh missions abroad to work for economic diplomacy alongside the politics to increase export, business and trades.
She said her government has established rights on a vast maritime area which has huge resources.
The SME entrepreneurs can also invest in maritime resources to exploit its maximum benefits, she said.
The prime minister expressed her satisfaction over unveiling the work plan for 2024-28 by the Industries Ministry and said if all the ministries can do it; the country’s development will be quickened.
After opening the SME fair, Sheikh Hasina said the fair will encourage others to be entrepreneurs.
She described the SME entrepreneurs as driving forces of the country’s development, saying, “We want to create more SME entrepreneurs to foster the country’s development”.
The prime minister recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for taking measures for the first time for industrialisation in Bangladesh.
At the same function, she handed over the National SME Award-2023 to seven small, medium and start-up entrepreneurs that includes a crest and accreditation certificate.
Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, its senior secretary Zakia Sultana, president of FBCCI Mahbubul Alam and SME Foundation Chairperson Dr Md Masudur Rahman spoke at the function.
The fair will continue till May 25 under the aegis of the SME Foundation as it will remain open for visitors from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm daily.
More than 300 entrepreneurs are taking part in the fair as almost 60 per cent participants are women entrepreneurs.
The SME fair will showcase 100 per cent local products. More than 350 companies will participate in this year’s fair.
This year’s fair will see the largest number of 75 participants from the garment sector. Besides, 42 participants will showcase jute products, 38 will display handicrafts, 32 to showcase leather products and 27 to present processed agricultural products.
Moreover, 23 will display light engineering products, 14 to present food products, 13 to display IT-based services as 12 SME cluster entrepreneurs will take part in the fair from different parts of the country, 5 participants will showcase herbal industry products and 5 more will display jewellery products.
Four stalls will display plastic products, three to showcase electrical and electronics items, 3 to present furniture items and 19 others will display various government organisations products.
Besides, 30 banks, 15 public-private organisations, business clubs of 5 universities and about 50 other organisations will provide services to participants in the fair.