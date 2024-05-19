Don’t ruin country, yourself saving a little money of waste management: PM Hasina

She said they want industrialisation to be environment friendly and for that, the country’s industrialisation must have to be planned and worthy for health.

“Wherever you build industry, you have to keep in mind that the waste of your industries doesn’t go to the rivers and water. Keep a special eye to ensure that the waste doesn’t pollute the water and the soil,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina called upon all to pay attention so that the country doesn’t incur losses by adverse impact of climate change due to any negligence.

Apart from this, she asked the industrialists to ensure proper work environment and safety for workers alongside upgrading their livelihoods aimed at increasing industrial production.

The prime minister said they want mechanisation of the industries with world class machines.

But, she asked all to be cautious that mechanisation of industries doesn’t decrease the number of labourers.

The prime minister asked all concerned to build labour intensive industries as they want to employ more workers.