India will work to ensure speedy repatriation of Rohingyas: Envoy

During the meeting, foreign minister told the envoy that more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are being sheltered by Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh has been sheltering them on humanitarian grounds, it has now become a huge challenge and big burden for the country, Abdul Momen said seeking the support of India in early repatriation of Rohingyas to their country of origin Myanmar.

In reply, Pranay Verma informed the foreign minister that, “India is also keen to have an acceptable solution to this issue and will continue to work to ensure speedy, safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar,” reads the press release.