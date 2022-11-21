India will work to ensure speedy repatriation of Rohingyas: Envoy

During the meeting, foreign minister told the envoy that more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are being sheltered by Bangladesh.
While Bangladesh has been sheltering them on humanitarian grounds, it has now become a huge challenge and big burden for the country, Abdul Momen said seeking the support of India in early repatriation of Rohingyas to their country of origin Myanmar.
In reply, Pranay Verma informed the foreign minister that, “India is also keen to have an acceptable solution to this issue and will continue to work to ensure speedy, safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar,” reads the press release.
At the call on, Abdul Momen reaffirmed that Bangladesh considers India as the closest and the most important neighbour and termed the relations as “Solid and Unique one”.
He noted that both the countries are inextricably linked by historical, cultural, social and economic ties and over the last 50 years, the Bangladesh-India relationship has reached to an unprecedented height under the visionary leaderships of the prime ministers of both the countries.
He also recalled the crucial role played by the people and government of India during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 led by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The foreign minister underscored the exemplary economic growth of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and added that Bangladesh’s economic development is complementing the economic development of India in many ways.
He also narrated that Bangladesh is positioned to be a “Regional Connectivity Hub” and India being the closest neighbour can reap the benefit of the connectivity outlook, as envisioned by the prime minister of Bangladesh.
With regard to the Indo-Pacific region, Abdul Momen stressed upon the need for international rules and norms based free and fair connectivity amongst the countries of the region.
The foreign minister also mentioned about the actions taken by the prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her government for exerting “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, radicalism and insurgency, which ultimately paved the way in establishing peace and stability of the North Eastern States of India.
Abdul Momen urged all concerned to work towards bringing the border killings to zero.
At the meeting, the high commissioner noted that working in Bangladesh is a matter of honour and privilege and reiterated his commitment to work on the issues of mutual interest for further strengthening the excellent relations existing between the two countries.
He also added that under the India’s Presidency of G20, India expects active participation of Bangladesh in the G20 meetings to promote the issues of mutual interest in the global discourse.
The high commissioner stressed to work together in the multilateral arena in supporting the candidatures floated by each country.
Both foreign minister and high commissioner emphasized on increasing the engagements between Bangladesh and Indian North Eastern Region to invigorate the connectivity and age-old relationship.
Abdul Momen wished Pranay Verma a successful tenure, while delivering his duty in Bangladesh.