PM Hasina asks for region-based appropriate development planning

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked for appropriate development planning taking into consideration the features of different regions.

“The characteristics of all areas of Bangladesh are not identical. . . Bangladesh needs to be better known for any development project,” she said while addressing Delta Governance Council’s first meeting at her office here.

The Prime Minister said the government took “Delta Plan-2100” to secure the people of this delta and provide them a better life and asked authorities concerned to take planned steps for its implementation.

Sheikh Hasina added that any planned step could solve easily any difficult task.

The Prime Minister particularly asked the authorities concerned to lay an extra emphasis on exploring the blue economy utilising the country’s vast maritime resources to boost the national economy.