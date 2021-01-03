PM Hasina asks police to check cybercrimes, drug abuse, money laundering

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the police personnel to stop cybercrimes alongside money laundering, human trafficking, terrorism, militancy, abuse of drugs, gangster culture and repression on women and children.

“The most important thing is that the trend of crimes is changing with the advent of newer technologies as it is an era of technology. Cybercrimes are increasing drastically and we have to prevent it,” she said.

While addressing virtually the passing-out parade of the 37th BCS batch of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital, the prime minister also said that the crimes which are being committed using technology must be stopped.

Bangladesh police organised the programme at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Rajshahi.

The prime minister called upon the police personnel to always serve the people with honesty, dedication, moral values and discipline and thus achieve the trust, confidence and love of the people.

“In case of discharging professional duties, the police personnel have to give utmost priority to the people’s fundamental rights, human rights and the rule of law,” she said.