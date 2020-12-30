PM Hasina for all preparation to defend country’s sovereignty

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said her government would take all sorts of preparations to safeguard the country’s hard earned independence and sovereignty.

“We will take all kinds of preparation to defend the country’s independence and sovereignty,” she said.

She was addressing virtually as the chief guest a function from her official Gonobhaban residence here marking “President Parade (winter)-2020” of the passing out cadets of the Midshipman 2018 Alfa and Direct Entry Officer (DEO) 2020 Bravo.

The Bangladesh Navy organised the function at the Bangladesh Naval Academy, Chattogram.

The prime minister said her government would take every initiative necessary to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty to keep head high as an independent nation despite Bangladesh’s foreign policy is “Friendship to all, Malice to none.”

In this context, she said, “We want peace rather than war. But, we have to have all sorts of initiatives and training to safeguard the country’s sovereignty. We have been building all our forces keeping that in mind.”